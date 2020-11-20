Advertisement
1M contraband cigarettes worth nearly $700K seized in Edmonton
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 12:20PM MST
AGLC seized one million cigarettes worth more than $665,000 in Edmonton. Nov. 20, 2020. (AGLC)
EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man was charged with trafficking after officials seized one million contraband cigarettes.
The AGLC seized the cigarettes, worth more than $665,000, in a central Edmonton storage facility.
Jian Wang was charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco.
He’s scheduled to appear in court Feb. 17, 2021.