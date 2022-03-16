$1M in drugs, cash seized during Edmonton bust

Charges are pending against a 43-year-old man after more than $1 million in fentanyl, cocaine and cash were found in Edmonton.

ALERT officers searched the homes in Ermineskin and Terwillegar on Feb. 23.

They found about 3.5 kilograms of each fentanyl and cocaine, as well as $47,800 in cash.

Two firearms, body armour and contraband cigarettes were also seized by police that day.

One man was arrested after the bust. His name has not been released. ALERT officials said they expect him to be charged at a later date.

The bust is part of a drug-trafficking investigation that began in late 2021 and is still in progress.