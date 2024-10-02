$1M in grant funding now available for indigenous-led organizations

Applications for the 2025 Operating Grant for Indigenous-led Organizations are now open through the City of Edmonton.

With $1 million in available funding, the operating grant is intended to help eligible indigenous-led organizations with:

Promoting the resurgence of Indigenous Peoples’ cultures, languages, identities and ceremonies;

Ensuring safe, inclusive and healing spaces;

Increasing awareness and/or addressing responses to historical colonialism, trauma and violence;

Providing education, training, employment and economic security for Indigenous Peoples; and

Supporting learning and advancing research.

The grant funding is offered under the city’s Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) strategy, a city initiative to make Edmonton the safest city in Canada by 2030.

Twenty Indigenous-led organizations from across the city received funding last year.

This year, applicants can utilize the new Community Investment Grant Portal to submit, manage and track their grant proposals.

The deadline for applications is December 18, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.