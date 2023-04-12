1st-degree murder charge laid in the death of Cree councillor in northern Alta.

The Driftpile Cree Nation in northern Alberta is grieving the loss of councillor and community leader Starr Felix Sasakamoose Sr., who was found dead on Monday.

Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr., 26, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague," a post on the nation's Facebook post read.

"Anyone wishing to access our grief or mental wellness support during this very difficult time are asked to reach out."

Sasakamoose Sr. was a longtime councillor, a highly-respected leader and an avid hockey fan, Driftpile's chief administrative officer told CTV News Edmonton.

Lakeshore Regional Police officers responded to a home in the community at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sasakamoose Sr., 43, was already dead when they arrived.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to help with the investigation.

Police did not provide a cause of death or clarify what the relationship is between the victim and the accused.

Sasakamoose Jr. has been remanded in custody. His next court date is set for Monday at the High Prairie Court of Justice.