EDMONTON -- Mighty Millions Lottery has launched its sixth annual fundraiser in support of the Stollery Childrens’s Hospital.

Nathan Sadownyk, 13, who has undergone multiple surgeries because of dwarfism and respiratory issues, is thankful for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

"Surgeons are really good and they know how to do surgery really well on you and keep you safe and make sure you heal up as soon as you can,” he said.

Nathan Sadownyk (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Thankful also because money raised through the Mighty Millions Lottery can help kids like him— and many others.

"This could be lifesaving is how I would frame it,” says Nathan’s father,Dane Sadownyk. “Between having, like I said a beautiful home, but as well as just knowing that you could save a child’s life or many childrens lives."

The lottery consists of $3.4 million in prizes, including a $2.5-million grand prize showhome located in Cameron Heights. Mike House, president and CEO of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, says this year’s lottery is especially important given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you can't interact, when you can't meet, when you can't have a barbecue in support of the Stollery, or a rodeo or a biking event or whatever it happens to be, and those funds are not there it becomes even more important that this lottery is supported,” said House. “We need this lottery to sell out.”

Last year the Stollery saw more than 300,000 patient visits and performed more than 12,000 surgeries.

Tickets are $100 each. The 3-packsells for $250, 5-pack for $375 and a new 10-pack for $700. You can get your tickets at MightyMillionsLottery.com or call 1-855-505-4800.