2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive

A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a crash on Anthony Henday Drive southbound, approximately 100 metres south of Whitemud Drive, at around 2:20 p.m.

"It was reported to police that a 2009 Ford F-150 was pulling a horse trailer (predominantly empty), when the trailer began to shake forcing the trailer and truck to jackknife," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News via email.

"The truck rolled at least twice coming to rest on a guard rail separating southbound and northbound lanes on the Henday."

Two adults and three children got out safely and there were no horses in the trailer.

Two of the children are under the age of 10, Alberta Health Services said, and they are all in stable condition.

No charges are pending.