EDMONTON -- Two people have been arrested after an attempt to break into a body shop in north Edmonton.

It started shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Police came across the attempted break-in and say the suspects fled the scene in a stolen pick-up.

Officers and the police helicopter tracked the truck to the area of 102 Street and 127 Avenue, where it crashed.

The driver and passenger were arrested.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Police have not confirmed if any charges have been laid.