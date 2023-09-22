2 arrested after kidnapping at gunpoint in Lloydminster: police

Two men who were described as "armed and dangerous" by police have been arrested.

RCMP issued an alert about the 28-year-old and 21-year-old on Sept. 22 after they allegedly kidnapped two people at gunpoint in Lloydminster the day before.

"One victim was able to break free and report the incident to police. Both victims are currently safe and police are continuing to investigate the incident," Cpl. Curtis Peters wrote in a Sept. 22 news release.

Both men were charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, and firearms offences.