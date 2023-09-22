Edmonton

    • 2 arrested after kidnapping at gunpoint in Lloydminster: police

    RCMP. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) RCMP. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    Two men who were described as "armed and dangerous" by police have been arrested.

    RCMP issued an alert about the 28-year-old and 21-year-old on Sept. 22 after they allegedly kidnapped two people at gunpoint in Lloydminster the day before.

    "One victim was able to break free and report the incident to police. Both victims are currently safe and police are continuing to investigate the incident," Cpl. Curtis Peters wrote in a Sept. 22 news release.

    Both men were charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, and firearms offences. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden needs to stand with Trudeau as India-Canada rift continues: analyst

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands isolated over inflamed tensions with India over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, analyst Eric Ham says U.S. President Joe Biden should seize on this moment and stand firmly beside Canada, his most steadfast ally, on this issue.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News