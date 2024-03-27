2 arrested after RCMP equipment stolen in northern Alberta

Mounties say a tip led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of stolen RCMP property Wednesday.

On Monday, two quads and a flat-deck trailer were stolen from a community compound in Clairmont where RCMP store equipment.

No other equipment, including uniforms or use-of-force tools, were stolen, RCMP said.

Officers said they received a tip that led them to the location of one of the quads, and the two people in possession of it were arrested Wednesday.

The 36-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were both wanted on existing robbery warrants. They are now facing additional charges of possession of stolen property.

The second quad and the flat-deck trailer were still missing.

The quad is a grey 2021 Polaris Sportsman Touring 570 with Alberta licence plate NKA73 and VIN 4XASDE575MA293420.

The flat-bed trailer is a black 2022 Rainbow Trailers flat deck with Alberta licence plate 6CY542 and VIN 2RGBA1426N1000110.

RCMP are looking for a dark-coloured pickup truck with a modified bed, which they believe is involved in the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft was asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377.