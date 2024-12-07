2 arrested in connection with Friday shooting death of security guard

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a 20-year-old security guard at a downtown apartment building on Friday.

Harshandeep Singh was shot and killed at the building on 106 Street and 107 Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.

On Saturday, police said 30-year-old Evan Rain and 30-year-old Judith Saulteaux had been arrested.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Singh's death.

Police said a weapon was recovered during the arrest, and that they don't believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Officers did not say if the accused were residents at the building. No other details about the shooting have been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Singh on Monday.

"The EPS doesn’t typically release the name of a deceased individual unless the death has been confirmed to be a homicide," said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey.

"However, in this instance, we are releasing his name for an investigative purpose and in an effort to alleviate public safety concerns in relation to Mr. Singh’s unfortunate death."

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.