2 arrested in Grande Prairie drug-trafficking investigation
Police in northern Alberta seized $15,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine and arrested two Grande Prairie men recently.
The drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in an apartment building in late 2022, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) says.
The pair of men were arrested on Dec. 20. One faces charges related to drug trafficking. The other was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Calgary
Canada-wide warrant issued in deadly Ranchlands shooting
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man accused in a fatal New Year's Day shooting in northwest Calgary.
'Significant impact': Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into Ogden home
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in the community of Ogden.
Calgary Stampeder suspended for using banned substances
A Calgary Stampeder will be sitting out for the next two games after it was discovered he was using illicit substances.
Saskatoon
Prince Albert police make arrest in death of Saskatoon woman
The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson for first-degree murder in the death of Taya Sinclair.
Arbutus wins appeal to proceed with Saskatoon apartment complex construction
The City and a Vancouver-based developer are going back to the negotiating table after the developer successfully appealed a decision by council regarding a proposed apartment complex in Rosewood.
A Saskatoon-based charity that battles human trafficking in Ukraine is now helping refugees
A Saskatoon-based charity that runs a home for girls in Ukraine has converted the property into a safe house for refugees.
Regina
'He's a team first guy': Pats familiar with Connor Bedard's team first attitude at world juniors
Despite breaking a handful of records and having one of the most memorable World Junior Championships of all time, Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard remained a team first player throughout the event.
Sask. real estate sales down 12% in 2022, remain above long-term averages
Saskatchewan real estate sales dipped 12 per cent in 2022 year-over-year, but remained above the long-term average.
Near zero visibility prompts more fog advisories in Sask.
Fog advisories are once again in place for Regina and parts of southern and central Saskatchewan on Friday morning.
Atlantic
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported around the globe.
Nova Scotia to spend $2 billion to improve highways, bridges by 2030
Nova Scotia has announced it will spend $2 billion over the next seven years to improve the province’s highways, bridges and ferry infrastructure.
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Toronto
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
-
Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths
Some of Canada's largest police associations say they are banding together to identify the root causes behind the killings of five police officers in the past four months.
Montreal
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in northeastern Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release today by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
-
Man, 76, dies after being struck by SUV in Laval parking lot: police
A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.
Ottawa
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
-
Kitchener
-
BREAKING | Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.
Police release results from this season's Festive R.I.D.E. campaign
Waterloo regional police have released the results from their Festive R.I.D.E. (Reducing Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs which ran from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2.
Northern Ontario
Calls for the City of Greater Sudbury to address access to public washrooms downtown
Local businesses and residents are calling on the City of Greater Sudbury to address the lack of accessible public washrooms downtown after concerns involving human waste were raised earlier this week.
-
Sudbury's mayor on 2023 priorities for the city
Sudbury's new mayor, Paul Lefebvre, is heading into the new year with a list of priorities for the city, issues such as homelessness, addiction, and a new arena.
Winnipeg
‘It’s very exciting’: U of Manitoba research finds fish oil may lower infection risk of coronavirus strain
New research from the University of Manitoba suggests fish oil may lower the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
-
Brady landfill to reopen Friday after city reaches compromise with demonstrators
The Brady Landfill is set to reopen for the first time since mid-December.
Vancouver
Some flights from YVR to Mexico cancelled due to gang violence
Several flights from Canada to western Mexico were cancelled Friday as violent gang crime shut down local airports.
B.C.’s unemployment rate dips as Vancouver’s grows by 2%: Statistics Canada
British Columbia’s unemployment rate dipped slightly at 4.2 per cent in December, new data by Statistics Canada shows.
'Lives have changed': Federal workers in Greater Victoria resist mandate to return to office
Federal government employees in Greater Victoria and across the country will be mandated to return to the office for at least two to three days a week starting Jan. 16. By March 31, the hybrid work model will be fully implemented.
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island wind warnings downgraded to special weather statements
Wind warnings that were issued for Vancouver Island this week have been reduced to special weather advisories, Environment Canada said Friday.
Birdwatchers flock to Victoria for rarely seen puffin
If you're a bird nerd, Ogden Point in Victoria has been the centre of your universe after a rare visitor was spotted Wednesday. A horned puffin, a bird that's rarely, if ever, seen on Vancouver Island recently arrived.