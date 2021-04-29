EDMONTON -- Cocaine, MDMA and magic mushrooms were found by police during a drug bust in Sylvan Lake.

Two people were arrested when RCMP executed a search warrant on April 23 at a home which someone reported the previous month.

Darren Ballentine, 53, and Marie Gosselin, 40, both from Sylvan Lake, face several firearm and trafficking-related charges.

From the home, Mounties seized 170 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of MDMA, 66 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a firearm, drug trafficking paraphernalia and about $2,000 in cash.