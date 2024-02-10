2 Beaumont homes targeted in early morning BB gun shootings: RCMP

RCMP are investigating after two Beaumont homes were reportedly targeted in attacks with a BB gun Saturday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. a home near 55 Avenue and 66 Street was shot at, breaking several panes of glass on a second-floor patio.

While Mounties were investigating, they learned another pellet gun shooting had taken place at another nearby home on 66 Street.

No injures were reported.

The RCMP said the two shootings appear to be connected. Officers believe three people were involved in the attacks, but no details on suspects were available yet.