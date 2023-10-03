2 boys charged after a truck was driven through west Edmonton outdoor rink
Two boys, ages 13 and 14, have been charged after a truck was driven through the outdoor rink at Grovenor Community Park.
Police were called to the park at 144 Street and 103 Avenue around 2:20 a.m. on Monday.
"Upon police arrival two male youth were taken into custody and are both facing numerous charges in relation to the incident," Sgt. Daniel Tames of Edmonton Police Service wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
A number of boards at the rink were damaged during the incident.
