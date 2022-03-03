2 busted by RCMP in drug-trafficking case

Two Edmontonians are facing charges related to drug trafficking.

Zahra Al Nemesh, 23, and George Ishiekwene, 22, were arrested on Feb. 10 at the Canadian Brewhouse in south St. Albert.

RCMP say they launched the investigation in early January with information the pair was selling cocaine.

Nemesh faces five counts of trafficking a controlled substance and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Ishiekwene faces one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both were released on an undertaking and given a March 28 court date.