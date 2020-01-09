EDMONTON -- Two people were arrested after police found them underneath vehicles at the used car lot at the Ron Hodgson Chevrolet dealership in St. Albert on Sunday.

Police were called around 4:45 a.m. after receiving a tip about the men. The two men were under side-by-side vehicles in the lot with recioprocating saws when police arrived. One of the men had sawed halfway through the exhaust pipe of the vehicle when he was caught.

The Edmonton men, who have not been identified by police, were charged with theft under $5,000. They will appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on Feb. 10.

Police have received more than 500 complaints about stolen catalytic converters in the Edmonton area since October of last year.