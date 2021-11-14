2 cats, 1 rabbit killed in fire at Little Paws Inn

EDMONTON -

A fire broke out at the Little Paws Inn in the Kenilworth neighbourhood Sunday, killing two cats and one rabbit.

At 5:32 p.m., a worker at the business reported a fire inside the building, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS). When crews arrived at the scene, they found “lots of smoke” coming from the building.

“When something like this happens, when there is smoke and there could be alarms going off in the building, it sends the animals into panic mode. And lots of times they hide, so it’s hard to find them,” said District Chief Todd Weiss.

The fire didn’t fully engulf the building and no people were injured.

In a statement on social media, Little Paws Inn managers wrote that fast action minimized the disaster.

"However, the impact was still great and our hearts go out to those that this has gravely affected."

According to Weiss, the fire started on side of the building opposite to where the animals were kept.

Officials didn’t know how many animals were being kept in the building.

ELECTRICAL MALFUNCTION CAUSES BLAZE

In an update on Monday, EFRS investigators said the fire was caused by an "undetermined" electrical malfunction or failure in an overhead fluorescent light fixture.

An estimated $300,000 in damages were caused: $250,000 to the structure and $50,000 in contents.