2 central Alta. schools shift to online learning due to COVID-19

Another minority government. Now what?

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, are Canadians in for more of the same?

NEW | 5 political rookies to watch in the 44th Parliament

While the election result means a host of old faces will soon return to Ottawa for the next session of Parliament, a handful of notable newbies will also make their way to the Hill too, each with a unique storyline.

