2 charged after drug bust in Athabasca County

Two people have been charged after thousands of dollars in cocaine and cash was seized in the Athabasca area.

Mounties say after months of investigation, search warrants were executed at a home in the town of Athabasca and the County of Athabasca on Thursday.

The following items were seized as a result:

448 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $66,800

2 kilograms of marijuana

A stolen Glock 9-mm pistol

A Taser

$22,000 in cash

A 45-year-old man from Athabasca was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of illicit cannabis, and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

He has been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

A 37-year-old man from Athabasca was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

Athabasca is about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.