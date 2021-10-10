2 charged after home robbery, assault: RCMP

EDMONTON -

Two men have been charged after robbing a home and assaulting the occupant, according to police.

Ponoka RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a home in Ponoka around 9:40 a.m. Saturday. They said two men entered the home and assaulted the person inside with a baseball bat.

“The suspects stole a small amount of money, along with some electronics equipment,” said RCMP in a news release.

The victim was able to flee to a neighbour’s house and call 911. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, added RCMP.

Police said the robbers fled in an SUV. Officers arrested two men at a home on the Montana First Nation without incident.

Connor Saddleback, 27, has been charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

Junior Rain, 21, has been charged with robbery with a weapon.

Saddleback and Rain are in custody and awaiting court appearances, added RCMP.