    • 2 charged as heavy police presence on Louis Bull First Nation ends

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Two residents of Louis Bull First Nation have been charged in relation to an incident involving forced confinement and a firearm.

    A heavy police presence ended early Saturday morning, after Maskwacis RCMP responded to complaint late Thursday evening.

    A number of RCMP officers responded, and were able to locate the female victim, who had originally called 911, hiding in a treeline outside a home on the Louis Bull townsite.

    Following an investigation, and the execution of a search warrant, two people were arrested.

    A 47-year-old man was charged with forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and multiple charges related to failure to comply with a release order.

    Following a bail hearing, the man was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday in Wetaskiwin.

    A 17-year-old youth was charged with forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a youth release order.

    Following a bail hearing, the youth was remanded into custody as well. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Monday.

