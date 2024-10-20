2 charged as heavy police presence on Louis Bull First Nation ends

Two residents of Louis Bull First Nation have been charged in relation to an incident involving forced confinement and a firearm.

A heavy police presence ended early Saturday morning, after Maskwacis RCMP responded to complaint late Thursday evening.

A number of RCMP officers responded, and were able to locate the female victim, who had originally called 911, hiding in a treeline outside a home on the Louis Bull townsite.

Following an investigation, and the execution of a search warrant, two people were arrested.

A 47-year-old man was charged with forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and multiple charges related to failure to comply with a release order.

Following a bail hearing, the man was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday in Wetaskiwin.

A 17-year-old youth was charged with forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a youth release order.

Following a bail hearing, the youth was remanded into custody as well. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Monday.