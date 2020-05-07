EDMONTON -- Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide at Maskwacis back in April.

Police were called to Herman-Minde Road east of Highway 2A around 8:15 a.m. on April 12.

A man was found unresponsive on the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as Larry Parker, 74.

An autopsy found that parker’s death was a homicide, but police have not released the cause of death.

On May 4, Kardon Ryan Demetroff, 23, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On May 6, Celeste Morningstar Saddleback was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation into Parker’s death is still ongoing.