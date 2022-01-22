2 charged in connection with Morinville, Alta., armed robbery: RCMP

Two people face multiple charges in connection to a Saturday armed robbery of a business in Morinville, Alta.

A heavy police presence in the area of 103 Street and 100 Avenue was explained by Mounties on Sunday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area around 7:20 a.m. after reports of a robbery with a weapon.

Witnesses told RCMP that a man and a woman entered the business when the man pointed a firearm at an employee and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. The pair then fled on foot.

"During the rapidly unfolding investigation, police determined that the suspects entered a room at a hotel in Morinville," RCMP said in a statement, adding that officers from Morinville, Redwater, and St. Albert responded alongside Alberta Sheriffs.

A search of the hotel room found the stolen property, firearm used, and clothing worn by the suspects, Mounties added. Three people were initially taken into custody, but one was later released.

Kendall Dustin Paul, 28, of Alexander First Nation, Alta., has been charged with robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Ramona Stephanie LaFleche, 50, of Morvinville, faces two charges, including robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Both have been released from custody and are to appear in Morinville provincial court on Feb. 10, 2022.

The town of Morinville is about 34 kilometres north of Edmonton along Highway 2.