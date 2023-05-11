2 charged in connection with string of robberies at local liquor stores

Two people are facing charges in connection to five armed robberies at liquor stores in Edmonton and St. Albert.

The robberies happened on the following dates and locations:

April 14 and 18 - 153 Avenue and 97 Street

April 23 - Ellerslie Road and Rabbit Hill Road

April 26 - 69 Avenue and 109 Street

April 27 - Knottwood Road and 66 Street

May 7 - Hebert Road, St. Albert

Police say weapons and violence were used indiscriminately during each of the robberies, and the thieves targeted cash and alcohol.

In some cases store clerks or customers were injured, and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police executed two search warrants at an address in northwest Edmonton in relation to the robberies.

An air pistol used in the robberies and a variety of stolen property was located.

A 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Edmonton, are facing multiple robbery and weapons related charges.

“EPS Robbery Section members, working in conjunction with the RCMP, have successfully concluded a protracted and complicated investigation into a series of violent, armed robberies from across Edmonton and St. Albert. We hope these arrests will provide some closure and comfort to the multiple victims impacted,” said Edmonton Police Service Det. Rae Gerrard in a written release.