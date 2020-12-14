EDMONTON -- Two people have now been charged in connection with the death of a teenage boy in October.

Mounties and EMS were called to Goodfish Lake around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The 16-year-old boy was found dead at the scene.

Sean Steinhauer, 30, and Ryan Cardinal, 32, both of no fixed address, were arrested and jointly charged with second-degree murder on Dec. 11.

They are scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Dec. 27, 2020.