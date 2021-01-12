EDMONTON -- RCMP have charged two people with kidnapping, aggravated assault and more in relation to an incident that left a man with serious injuries.

Mounties responded to a kidnapping in progress at the Bear Hills Truck Stop on Highway 2 south of Edmonton around noon on Jan. 8, 2021. Witnesses said a man was beaten and dragged into an SUV.

When police found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, the driver failed to stop and the victim was thrown from the vehicle.

Police used a tire deflation device and the SUV was stopped near Range Road 230 and Township Road 254.

Two suspects were arrested and are facing a number of charges in what RCMP are calling a targeted attack.

Curtis Raine, 31, and Sara Lightning, 23, have each been charged with kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault and flight from police officer.

Raine remains in custody.

Both Raine and Lightning are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Jan. 14, 2021.

The male victim was taken to hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the SUV had been stolen from Wetaskiwin the night before the incident.