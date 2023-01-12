2 children, 4 adults hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ponoka apartment

Six people, including two children, were taken to hospital as a result of a carbon monoxide leak at a Ponoka apartment building, according to Alberta Health Services.

The call came in for the building near 46 Avenue and 55 Street around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

AHS said a woman in her 30s was transported to hospital in stable condition, a woman in her 50s was transported in serious but stable condition, two children were transported in stable condition, and a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s were transported for safety measures.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.