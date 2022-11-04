2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton

A crash between a school bus and semi at Spruce Grove's Diamond Avenue and Golden Spike Road intersection on Nov. 4, 2022, injured multiple people. A crash between a school bus and semi at Spruce Grove's Diamond Avenue and Golden Spike Road intersection on Nov. 4, 2022, injured multiple people.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island