EDMONTON -- Two CN workers were seriously injured Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Parkland RCMP say at approximately 11:30 p.m. officers were called to a collision on Highway 60 at a railway crossing between Highway 16 and Highway 16A.

CN crews were attempting to repair damage to the track caused when a pickup truck heading north on Highway 60 struck two crew members.

Both workers were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and reported no injuries.

The damage to the track had been the result of a derailment.

Highway 60, between Highway 16 and 16A, was closed for several hours before reopening shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.