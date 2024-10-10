2 crashes cause road closures in Edmonton on Thursday

Crashes caused the closure of two streets in Edmonton on Thursday morning.

At 10:53 a.m. the Edmonton Police Service said it was investigating a serious crash at 105 Street and 80 Avenue.

"As a result, 80 Avenue has been closed between 104 and 106 Streets, and 105 Street has been closed between 79 and 81 Avenues," an EPS spokesperson said in an email to media.

A crash at the intersection of 107 Avenue and 103 Street also resulted in the closure of 107 Avenue between 102 and 104 Streets.

Police issued an alert about the crash at 10:31 a.m.

No further information about either crash was provided.