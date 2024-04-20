2-day Taylor Swift-themed market kicks off at Kingsway Mall Saturday

A shopping experience for Swifties kicked off at Kingsway Garden Mall Saturday.

Malla Market launched its two-day Taylor Swift listening party and local market, with more than 35 vendors offering merchandise inspired by the pop star.

Organizer Hailey Durham said the event was inspired by Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department.

"We're trading friendship bracelets today, we're listening to the whole new album in its entirety," Durham said. "I could go on and on, we're doing a lot of fun Taylor stuff."

The local businesses on site were offering housewares, art, clothing, jewelry, toiletries and treats, among other things.

"It's still as important as ever to support small and support local businesses," Durham said. "When you purchase from small, you're helping a small family put their child through soccer, or put food on the table."

The market returns to Kingsway Mall Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first 20 shoppers will get a free tote bag full of Taylor Swift swag.

