EDMONTON -- Two people were killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a small car Friday afternoon.

Strathcona RCMP said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 14 near Range Road 221, east of Edmonton.

Two women, the driver and a front-seat passenger, from the Nissan Versa died on scene. Both were said to be in their 70s.

A man in the backseat was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the Chevy Silverado was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and have called in a reconstructionist, but said weather and poor driving conditions are being considered as factors.

The road was closed for several hours.