EDMONTON -- Two men are dead and three other men and a woman are in hospital after suspected drug overdoses in Grande Prairie.

Police were called to the scene early Sunday morning after EMS attended and confirmed that the men had died.

The investigation revealed that the substance involved was a crystalized bluish/purple substance.

Police are asking residents to be aware that street drugs could be laced with other drugs like fentanyl, carfentanil, methamphetamines or 2-Fluorordeschloroketamine. It’s extra risky when multiple drugs are combined.

Anyone with information about suspicious substances is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.