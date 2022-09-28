2 dead after 5-vehicle collision in Mill Woods

Two people are dead after a five-vehicle crash at 50 Street and 34 Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one of the vehicles was on fire when they arrived at the scene.

While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, Edmonton police said they have witness accounts that a Toyota Camry was driving at a high rate of speed when it went through a light at 50 Street.

The Camry then reportedly hit a Dodge minivan that was headed northbound on 50 Street.

The Camry continued eastbound through the intersection and hit a Toyota Prius, which was stopped at the southbound turn lane on 34 Avenue, pushing the Prius into a Toyota Rav 4 that was stopped adjacent to it in the westbound lane on 34 Avenue.

The RAV4 then hit a Ford F-150 pickup truck stopped in the next lane, according to police.

The 90-year-old woman driving the Camry and the 56-year-old man driving the Dodge were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Pruis was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons but has not released the driver’s age or gender.

Alberta Health Services says a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 60s were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection for the next several hours while police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.