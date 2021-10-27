2 dead after crash in central Alberta

EDMONTON -

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Breton, Alta.

Breton and Thorsby RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle crash including two passenger vehicles shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened west of Breton on Highway 616 at Range Road 43.

Emergency crews pronounced two vehicle occupants dead at the scene. Their names and ages will not be released, said RCMP.

The crash has impacted traffic in both directions along Highway 616 between Range Road 43 and 44, a detour is in place.

Breton RCMP and an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist are still investigating.

Breton is approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.