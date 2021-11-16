2 dead after single-vehicle crash outside Edmonton

EDMONTON -

Two people died in a crash south of Edmonton last Tuesday.

On Nov. 9, at about 3:45 a.m., Bashaw RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 611 in Camrose County.

According to police, two people in a grey van were travelling east and failed to stop at the highway intersection.

Their vehicle came to a halt on the east side of the railroad tracks that run north and south alongside Highway 21.

A 47-year-old woman from Ponoka, Atla., and a 50-year-old man from Maskwacis, Alta., were pronounced dead on scene, officers said.

RCMP police dog services, a collision analyst and CN police all attended the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident or who saw the grey van between Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 3:45 a.m. should contact RCMP at 780-372-3793.