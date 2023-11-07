2 dead after tent fires over the weekend: EPS

Two people died as a result of fires in encampments over the weekend, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.

On Saturday, firefighters responded to a tent fire at 100 Street and 105 Avenue shortly before 7:15 p.m.

It was reported to police that a 54-year-old man was occupying the tent.

A man died as a result of the fire.

On Sunday, fire broke out at a tent at 95 Street and 105 Avenue.

An unidentified woman believed to be in her mid-20s was found dead inside the tent.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says both fires are under investigation.