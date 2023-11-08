2 dead, driver facing 8 charges in rollover west of Edmonton
Two men from Parkland County are dead and a third from the same area has been charged following an early-morning rollover west of Edmonton last month.
RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash on Township Road 531 and Range Road 22 on Oct. 23 at about 1:15 a.m., police announced in a Wednesday news release.
"Life-saving efforts were provided to the two passengers who had been ejected from the vehicle. A 22-year-old male from Parkland County was pronounced deceased at the scene," Cpl. Cuneyt Zanbak wrote.
"A 25-year-old male, also a Parkland County resident, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries."
Mounties said the driver left the scene but was arrested with the help of a police dog and helicopter.
Kaden Scheideman, 20, has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation over 80 mg% causing death.
He has been released on bail, with conditions, and is scheduled in a Stony Plain courtroom on Nov. 29.
