    2 dead, driver facing 8 charges in rollover west of Edmonton

    Police say two people died when this truck was crashed in Parkland County on October 23, 2023.

    Two men from Parkland County are dead and a third from the same area has been charged following an early-morning rollover west of Edmonton last month.

    RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash on Township Road 531 and Range Road 22 on Oct. 23 at about 1:15 a.m., police announced in a Wednesday news release.

    "Life-saving efforts were provided to the two passengers who had been ejected from the vehicle. A 22-year-old male from Parkland County was pronounced deceased at the scene," Cpl. Cuneyt Zanbak wrote.

    "A 25-year-old male, also a Parkland County resident, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries."

    Mounties said the driver left the scene but was arrested with the help of a police dog and helicopter.

    Kaden Scheideman, 20, has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation over 80 mg% causing death.

    He has been released on bail, with conditions, and is scheduled in a Stony Plain courtroom on Nov. 29.

