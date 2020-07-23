EDMONTON -- Two people are dead after a vehicle hit a moose on Highway 881 north of Edmonton early Thursday morning.

According to RCMP, the driver and one passenger were killed in the collision just after 12:30 a.m. Two other passengers had minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

A section of Highway 881 is still closed and traffic is being rerouted.

Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available but the names of the people involved will not be released.