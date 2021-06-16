EDMONTON -- A St. Albert woman and Saskatchewan man are dead following a crash Tuesday night.

Elk Point RCMP were called about a disturbance and possible explosion on Highway 897 on Unipouheos First Nation, just north of Frog Lake, Alta.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. police found a serious head-on collision between two vehicles.

Police said one of the vehicles caught fire after colliding with the other vehicle involved. When emergency crews arrived, RCMP said they were able to extinguish the blaze.

A 29-year-old woman from St. Albert and a 39-year-old man from Moosomin First Nation, Sask., were both pronounced dead on scene.

According to police their names will not be released.