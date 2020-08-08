EDMONTON -- Thorsby RCMP are investigating two possible drownings at Pigeon Lake Friday afternoon.

A 27-year-old woman was found along the shoreline of Silver Beach near Mulhurst Bay and was pronounced dead, police say.

An RCMP police boat as well as local fire departments and helicopters began searching the area.

A 28-year-old man was later found dead along the same shoreline and a kayak was found a short distance away.

RCMP tell CTV News both victims were believed to be residents of Edmonton.

The investigation into their deaths continues, however police say there is no indication that this is a criminal incident.