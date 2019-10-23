

Karyn Mulcahy, CTV News Edmonton





A Swan Hills woman has been charged after 16 dogs were seized from her property earlier this month.

The dogs were seized and on Oct. 3 after a dead dog was photographed decomposing outside the property in September.

One of the dogs was euthanized to relieve pain and suffering, and a second dog died from significant health issues. The other 14 dogs are in the care of the Alberta SPCA.

Lauri Restad has been charged with causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate food and water, failing to provide adequate veterinary care when an animal is sick or injured, and failing to provide adequate shelter, ventilation and space.

Restad will make her first court appearance in Barrhead Provincial Court on Dec. 10.