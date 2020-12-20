EDMONTON -- Two people were killed Sunday evening when the pickups they were driving collided head-on on Highway 28 near Redwater.

The crash happened at 4:55 p.m. on a bend in the highway near the intersection with Range Road 230.

RCMP said a northbound Dodge Ram and a southbound Ford F-150 collided - killing both drivers at the scene.

RCMP rerouted traffic in the area, and officers were seen taking photos of the scene around 7 p.m.

Police did not immediately release a cause of the collision.

A RCMP spokesperson said he could not provide the genders or identities of the deceased drivers.

The crash scene was located about 50 km north of Edmonton.