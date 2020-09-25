EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton says two tickets have been issued since Aug. 1 for failing to wear a face covering at an indoor public space or vehicle.

According to the city, staff took an education-first approach with both individuals who were not wearing masks, and a free mask was offered in both cases.

The fine for each violation under the temporary mandatory face coverings bylaw is $100.

The city is thanking the majority of Edmontonians for respecting the mask requirement, and for putting disposable masks and gloves in the trash.

The bylaw came into effect on Aug. 1, and is currently slated to go until Dec. 31, 2020.