    2 Edmontonians injured in Leduc County crash

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    An Edmonton man is in critical condition after a crash south of the city Thursday morning.

    Mounties responded to a crash involving a Lexus RX 350 and a Volkswagen Rabbit at the intersection of Nisku Spine Road and 35 Avenue in Leduc County just before 6 a.m.

    The 24-year-old driver of the Volkswagen is in critical condition, RCMP said, while the 56-year-old male driver of the Lexus sustained unknown injuries.

    The crash is under investigation. Police said it is believed the southbound Volkswagen turned left into the path of the northbound Lexus.

