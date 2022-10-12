2 Edmontonians win $1M each in September lotteries

Two Edmontonians won $1 million in separate lottery draws in September.

Cuong Ho won the LOTTO 6/49 draw on Sept. 3 after she purchased a ticket from Circle K at 9375 215 St. NW two days earlier.

"When I checked it, I thought I won $1,000," she said in a written release. "I didn't believe it was a million."

She's not sure what she will spend the million dollars on, but she does know she wants to help family.

Kevin Rahmani is also $1 million richer after he won the LOTTO MAX draw on Sept. 23.

He bought the winning ticket at the Circle K store at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard NW on Sept. 21.

"The cashier told me I won a million dollars," he said in a written release.

"I went outside to call my wife and mom, and they both came down to the store."

Rahmani said he already has big plans for his windfall.

"I want to send our parents on vacation, send my best friend and his family on vacation, and take a vacation ourselves," he said.

"It is overwhelming and surreal. I'm still in shock over it."