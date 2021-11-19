2 EPS officers, including 'top cop' in 2019, charged with assault

Const. Jed Winter, named Kiwanis Top Cop 2019, has been charged with assault after an arrest in October 2019. (EPS) Const. Jed Winter, named Kiwanis Top Cop 2019, has been charged with assault after an arrest in October 2019. (EPS)

Edmonton Top Stories