EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains material some viewers may find disturbing.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers in Athabasca recently concluded an investigation into two unlicensed hunters who shot an antlerless moose out of season.

On Nov. 18, 2018, someone reported the animal that had been left to die. Officers determined that the moose was shot between Nov.7 and Nov. 18.

Their investigation revealed Emerson Rose, an unlicensed and non-resident alien hunter, was instructed by his hunting host Michael Bjornson to abandon the moose leaving the animal to be scavenged.

Multiple charges were laid against Rose and Bjornson and both were found guilty.

On March 9, 2020 Bjornson was fined $2,750 along with a one year hunting suspension for abandoning the animal and allowing another person to use his license.

On March 15, 2021 Emerson Rose was fined $9,250 for using the license of another person, abandoning the animal, hunting without a license, and failing to submit a report on the non-resident hunter. Rose was also given a three-year court order preventing him from holding a hunting license.

Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services would like to thank the public for reporting wildlife offences.

“Without their watchful eye and attitude of stewardship, many of these types of wildlife offences would go undetected,” said the FWES.

Suspicious or illegal hunting or fishing can be reported to the 24-hour Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or through the website.