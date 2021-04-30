EDMONTON -- RCMP arrested two people Wednesday in downtown Fort McMurray.

Investigators seized what they believe to be fentanyl, Percocet pills, and an unspecified amount of cash.

Richard Bruce Thompson, 33, faces trafficking fentanyl and Percocet charges as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, Percocet, and property obtained by crime.

Thirty-two-year-old Pearl Edna Deltess faces possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking fentanyl and Percocet charges.

Both Thompson and Deltess were released from police custody after a bail hearing Thursday. The pair are scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on May 25.