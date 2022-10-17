2 girls, woman injured in west Edmonton crash

A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in west Edmonton on Monday.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ran a red light at the intersection of 57 Avenue and Lessard Road and hit an ETS bus just before 5:45 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 32-year-old woman, was extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The two passengers, girls aged 10 and 12, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and the road remained closed Monday night.